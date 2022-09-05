M&M to unveil Mahindra XUV 400 EV this week; here's what we know so far

Adding to the competition on the road, Mahindra and Mahindra will launch its electric vehicle (EV), XUV400, on Thursday. With that, the company will expand its current electric vehicle base in India.

The model, which is basically the electric version of the XUV300 sub-company SUV, was first showcased in 2020 at an Auto Expo. According to reports, the vehicle will likely have an updated design. Being the first EV from for individual customers, the car will possibly be loaded with features.

According to a Livemint report, the vehicle is more than likely to be bigger and is speculated to pack a larger boot than the one inside its predecessor.

The report speculated that the XUV400 may come with a solid grille with the twin-peaks logo, projector headlights units and L-shaped DRLs integrated. The car will have two battery options to help the four-wheeler have a per-charge range in excess of 400 km, but Mahindra is yet to reveal any detail on the same.

Once launched, Mahindra XUV400 will compete with Tata's Nexon EV directly.

In August, Mahindra launched its new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic. The updated came with a restyled front bumper, Mahindra’s ‘twin-peaks’ logo, and new LED DRLs. The new offered three seating options- two 7-seater and one 9-seater.

Earlier in 2021, the company invested to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore on its business for the next three years

The company was working on developing an EV platform by combining the capabilities of its operations across the globe, including Detroit and Italy.

"So, for EVs, we are going to invest Rs 3,000 crore additional to what we have talked about," Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah had told PTI.

The company had set a goal of putting 500,000 on Indian roads by 2025.