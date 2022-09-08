M&M unveils its first electric sports utility vehicle 'XUV400' in India

Mahindra and Mahindra on Thursday unveiled its first electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) called 'XUV400', which is based on the company's successful internal combustion engine-driven XUV300.

The company will begin the test drives and bookings for XUV400 from December and January, respectively, it mentioned. The XUV400 will be competing with Nexon EV of Tata Motors.

"Part of the Mahindra electric vehicle (EV) iconic brand XUV recently announced in the UK, the XUV400 is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the twin peaks logo with satin copper finish, giving it a distinctive presence on the road," the company's statement noted.

The deliveries of XUV400 are scheduled to begin from the end of January next year, it noted.