Mahindra & Mahindra records 100,000 bookings for Scorpio-N within 30 mins

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded 100,000 bookings for the Scorpio-N within 30 minutes of the booking commencement at 11:00 am on Saturday, translating into an ex-showroom value of Rs 18,000 crore / approximately $2.3 billion, the company said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, unable to take advantage of the “introductory pricing” due to the technical glitch which followed the booking rush, potential buyers vented their ire and frustration on Mahindra’s social media handle and also targeted Anand G Mahindra, chairperson Group alleging that the company is taking its buyers "for a ride."

This is the fastest booking received for any car model, the company claimed. “Customers’ enthusiasm for the All-New Scorpio-N has been extraordinary – the Scorpio-N recorded 25,000 bookings within one minute of booking commencement,” it said.

The Scorpio N breaks the record of XUV700 which had logged in bookings of 100,000 units within 57 minutes after it started accepting bookings on October 21.

The deliveries of the Scorpio N will commence from September 26, 2022, onwards. Over 20,000 units of the All-New Scorpio-N are planned for delivery by December 2022 wherein Z8L variant will be prioritised. will inform the customers about their delivery date by the end of August 2022.

The booking website handled the huge rush of orders well, but there was a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider. & Mahindra said in a statement that it would like to assure the customers that their time stamp prior to payment was duly recorded on the booking platform, so each customer would have their rightful place in the order sequence and accordingly the first 25,000 will be considered for introductory prices based on this sequence.

The introductory prices of the variants are applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings. The prices for the subsequent bookings will be in line with the prices prevalent at the time of delivery. Mahindra will continue to take the bookings for the models online and at dealerships.