Mahindra & Mahindra reveals new Scorpio-N's automatic, 4WD prices

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced the prices of the automatic and four wheel-drive variants of its upcoming Scorpio-N, the deliveries of which will commence from September 26.
Buyers of these variants will have to fork out more compared to the variants that come with a manual transmission (MT) and two wheel-drive. The Mumbai-based firm will open bookings on July 30 and the prices are applicable only for the first 25,000 buyers.
Those who chose the six-speed automatic transmission (AT) variants, will have to pay Rs 1.96 lakh more compared to the MT ones. Depending on the AT variant one opts for and the feature and fuel type, the prices range from Rs 15.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Similarly, 4WD variants will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2.45 lakh over the respective 2WD variants. The 4WD will be available on Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants.
The company had announced prices of only the manual, six-seater, two wheel drive variants at the unveiling of the model in June.
The automaker plans to sell over 20,000 units in the initial phase of the rollout until December 2022. Based on customer enquiry trends, it will prioritise the launch of the top-end Z8L variant in the initial deliveries.
Mahindra unveiled the Scorpio-N on June 27 at its factory in Chakan, near Pune. Amid an intensifying competition and growing SUV market, the company has a lot riding on the flagship brand that completes two decades on Indian roads this year. With an attractive introductory price, Mahindra is looking to draw buyers both from the mid-size and premium segment of the SUV market with latest model.
