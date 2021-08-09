Mahindra & Mahindra unveils brand new logo for SUV Portfolio

(M&M) on Monday unveiled its new visual identity, including a brand-new logo that to differentiate its SUV portfolio.

The new XUV700 will be the first vehicle to wear the Twin Peaks logo, followed by other SUV products in a phased manner.

The complete brand identity was designed by the Mahindra Design Team and embodies the willingness to change to suit a new world order, said in release. The new identity will be communicated through a digital and television campaign.



Speaking about the visual identity, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sector, Ltd, said, “An important facet of leading change is articulating the transformation of our brand. Our new visual identity is a manifestation of what we stand for as we build a truly differentiated and authentic SUV brand for personal exploration and adventure. This new visual identity is designed to evoke the powerful emotion of freedom.”



The new visual identity will be seen throughout the SUV product portfolio, across 1300 customer (Sales) and service touchpoints and 823 cities by 2022.

said that the ‘Road Ahead’ logo will be retained for the Commercial Vehicle products and the Farm Equipment Sector.