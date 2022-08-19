Mahindra to unveil Scorpio Classic's price tomorrow; check details here

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to reveal the price of its new 2022 Scorpio Classic on August 20. The automaker pulled off the cover of this updated Scorpio Classic in India earlier this month.

According to a media report, the new and updated comes with a restyled front bumper, Mahindra’s ‘twin-peaks’ logo, and new LED DRLs. Expected to be priced on the same lines as that of Scorpio-N, this new will be available in two variants- the entry-level Classic S and the fully-loaded Classic S11. The new will offer three seating options- two 7-seater and one 9-seater.

The Classic S will be the more basic model and will feature unpainted cladding and bumpers. It will sport 17-inch steel rims, power steering, dual front airbags, ABS, and vinyl upholstery among others. The Classic S11, on the other hand, will be the fully loaded new SUV with all the latest features and updates. The S11 will feature projector headlamps with LED eyebrow and a static bending lamp. In addition to the painted bumper and claddings, it will also sport the new 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels.

Here are all the things you need to know about the new Scorpio Classic:

Interior- This new SUV features a 9-inch infotainment centre with support for screen mirroring. The display is touch-enabled and is based on Android. The steering wheel has a leatherette finish and the dashboard and the centre console has a new wooden design. The new SUV also houses a fully-automatic climate control system and a dual-tone seat colour scheme of black and beige.

Exterior- It features a new front grille-mesh along with 6 vertical slates. It also sports a redesigned bumper with DRLs, which are placed on top of the fog lamps and dual LED tail lights on the rear. The all-new SUV will have diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Engine- The all-new Scorpio Classic comes with a 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder engine. The car is claimed to have a horsepower of 132 and 300nm of torque. It comes equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox and its engine is said to be 55kg lighter than the previous models.