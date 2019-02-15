Mahindra XUV300 joins Eco Sport, Nexon in SUV race: All you need to know

What is the probability that a car that has bottle holders attached to each of the four doors also comes with a sunroof? In the past few years, as the Indian passenger vehicle market has grown in leaps and bounds(at 7 per cent of GDP, currently), domestic carmakers have tried to combine desi needs with American quirks in their designs.

Mahindra XUV300, a sports utility vehicle launched on Thursday, boasts four bottle holders, an electric sunroof and also Korean design elements. Maybe that's the automobile version of the best of all worlds Indian pizzas.

Anand Mahindra said the car would "re-ignite" the passenger vehicle market which has been reeling from a slowdown in the past few months.

The company has invested around Rs Rs 1,000 crore in developing the new product.

Here are 7 things of note about the Mahindra XUV300

1. The XUV300 counts Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford Eco-sport as its competitors in the sub-compact SUV (sports utility vehicle) segment

2. Price: The petrol and diesel engine variants cost Rs 7.90 lakh and Rs 8.49 lakh, respectively, in Delhi.

3. It is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

4. It is based on the X100 platform of SsangYong Tivoli, a Korean automobile brand owned by Mahindra & Mahindra.

5. It is one of the most spacious cars in the segment. It has been modified and altered to fit within the crucial sub-4 metre length.

6. Dimensions: It is just under four metres in length, under two metres in width and just above 1.6 metres in height

7. Engine torque: Torque is the amount of "turning power" you have, much in the same way you turn a wrench. It is 200 Nm/110 horsepower for the petrol variant and 300 Nm/117 horsepower for the diesel variant.