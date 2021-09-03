Maruti Suzuki announces its largest recall to rectify safety defects

India's largest car maker is recalling 181,754 cars to inspect and rectify possible safety defects.

The recall which would see the company trying to rectify faults in the petrol variants of its models Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6 that were manufactured between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020.

The rrecall campaign which the company has undertaken to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects is the largest recall for the company which sells one in every two cars in the Indian market.

Previously, in April 2014, India had recalled 1,03,311 units of its popular models-Ertiga, Swift and DZire- manufactured between November 12, 2013 and February 4, 2014 to replace faulty fuel filler neck.

This is also the second vehicle recall by in less than 10 months. In November last year, the Delhi-based company recalled 40,453 units of the Eeco to fix an issue with the vehicle’s headlamp. The recalled units were manufactured between November 4, 2019, and February 25, 2020.

Leading manufacturers such as Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Toyota Kirloskar Motor saw recalls this year primarily due to malfunctioning fuel pumps, airbags and quality checks that may have escaped at vendors, incorrect fitment of parts and critical braking issues.

The affected vehicles will be inspected for the motor generator unit, and if found faulty, will be replaced free of cost to the customer. Owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted and notified by Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops. The repairs will be conducted from the first week of November 2021, in a phased manner.

Until then, Maruti Suzuki has advised its customers to avoid driving in waterlogged areas and spraying water directly on electrical/electronic parts of the vehicle.

To check if a vehicle has been affected, customers has been asked to visit the company’s website (for the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga) or Nexa website (for the XL6, S-Cross and Ciaz). One simply needs to fill-in their vehicle chassis number details to check if their vehicle needs any attention.

India does not not have a mandatory vehicle recall policy. In 2012 Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) introduced a voluntary recall code for its members. The code puts the responsibility of recalling a defective vehicle, be it a two-wheeler, passenger car or a commercial vehicle, in the hands of the manufacturer.

Experts said that the scale of recalls going up as the market expands and inconsistency in the quality of inputs shows up, especially at the lower level of the automobile value chain. As car makers squeeze lower and lower prices out of component manufacturers, in order to make their price tags as competitive as possible, vendors look to cut costs by compromising on the quality.