Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Launch date, price, specifications and other details

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki posts 2% YoY growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,420 crore
Maruti Suzuki posts 1st quarterly consolidated loss in 17 yrs at Rs 268 cr
Here's what to expect from Maruti Suzuki's Q2 results today
Maruti Suzuki Q1FY21 preview: Brokerages see net loss of up to Rs 750 crore
Maruti Suzuki shares rise 2% on 17% YoY jump in August sales
Recent reports of Maruti Suzuki Jimny being assembled at Maruti’s Gurgaon plant have caught everyone’s attention. According to the reports, Jimny 3-door is being assembled for exports to European market. It is believed that the company was planning to launch 5-door version for the Indian market, but the interest shown to the 3-door version, may push Maruti to go-ahead with launching both the versions in India. Interestingly, Mahindra is also developing a 5-door version of its popular Mahindra Thar.
The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the 4th generation model of the popular Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. Jimny was launched in 2018 but made to India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020 in February.
Let’s take a look at the launch date, performance, looks and other details for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny
When Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched in India?
This is the biggest question right now on everyone’s mind. Is it coming to India or not? Although, Maruti Suzuki has declined to comment on it, several sources have indicated that the SUV will be launched in 2021. However, the date is not fixed yet and several reports indicate Jimny is set for launch in the second half of 2021.
Performance
Jimny will be powered by a 1.5 litre engine, with 3-cylinder motor churning out over 100bhp. It will also have a 5-speed or 4-speed automatic gearbox. Suzuki is also offering its all-new All Grip Pro which will help you with torque and traction. It will definitely improve your off-road adventures.
Dimensions
When it comes to dimensions, the 3-door Jimny version will have a length of 3,300 mm, 1,475 mm in width and 1,715 mm in height. The Jimny Sierra is 300 mm longer and comes with extra width of 125 mm. It will have a kerb weight of 1135 Kg which is significantly lighter than Mahindra Thar and will help with better performance.
Looks
The new Jimny will have the option of both single-tone and double-tone colour options. The colour choices will include Silky Silver Metallic, Spare White, Jungle Green, Pure White Pearl, Medium Gray, Blue Black Pearl, Kinetic Yellow (dual tone), Chiffon Ivory (dual tone), Blyisque Blue Metallic (dual tone). The new designs will give the machine a more mainstream look.
Interior
The interior will have all-black colour theme which will make the inside look sharp. It will be equipped with SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system. It will have keyless entry feature and automatic headlamps. The new Swift’s automatic climate control feature will be installed in the new Jimny.
Price
The price of the new Jimny will be in the premium range. There is no official word on the price yet but the price is expected to be above Rs 10 lakh.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor