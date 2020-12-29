Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Launch date, price, specifications and other details

Recent reports of Jimny being assembled at Maruti’s Gurgaon plant have caught everyone’s attention. According to the reports, Jimny 3-door is being assembled for exports to European market. It is believed that the company was planning to launch 5-door version for the Indian market, but the interest shown to the 3-door version, may push Maruti to go-ahead with launching both the versions in India. Interestingly, Mahindra is also developing a 5-door version of its popular Mahindra Thar.

The new Jimny is the 4th generation model of the popular Gypsy. Jimny was launched in 2018 but made to India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020 in February.

Let’s take a look at the launch date, performance, looks and other details for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny

When Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched in India?

This is the biggest question right now on everyone’s mind. Is it coming to India or not? Although, Maruti Suzuki has declined to comment on it, several sources have indicated that the SUV will be launched in 2021. However, the date is not fixed yet and several reports indicate Jimny is set for launch in the second half of 2021.

Performance

Jimny will be powered by a 1.5 litre engine, with 3-cylinder motor churning out over 100bhp. It will also have a 5-speed or 4-speed automatic gearbox. Suzuki is also offering its all-new All Grip Pro which will help you with torque and traction. It will definitely improve your off-road adventures.

Dimensions

When it comes to dimensions, the 3-door Jimny version will have a length of 3,300 mm, 1,475 mm in width and 1,715 mm in height. The Jimny Sierra is 300 mm longer and comes with extra width of 125 mm. It will have a kerb weight of 1135 Kg which is significantly lighter than Mahindra Thar and will help with better performance.

Looks

The new Jimny will have the option of both single-tone and double-tone colour options. The colour choices will include Silky Silver Metallic, Spare White, Jungle Green, Pure White Pearl, Medium Gray, Blue Black Pearl, Kinetic Yellow (dual tone), Chiffon Ivory (dual tone), Blyisque Blue Metallic (dual tone). The new designs will give the machine a more mainstream look.

Interior

The interior will have all-black colour theme which will make the inside look sharp. It will be equipped with SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system. It will have keyless entry feature and automatic headlamps. The new Swift’s automatic climate control feature will be installed in the new Jimny.

Price

The price of the new Jimny will be in the premium range. There is no official word on the price yet but the price is expected to be above Rs 10 lakh.