Maruti Suzuki rolls out Ertiga 2018: Price, specifications and sale details

After making frequent cameos on internet and different websites for a long time, rolled out the next-gen Ertiga in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 744,000 for the base model with petrol engine to Rs 1.09 million for the top-spec diesel unit. The MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) is offered in ten different options based on fuel type and transmission, and the tentative waiting period of the all-new MPV are two to four weeks.

The second-generation Ertiga is bigger than the previous version, offers 10 per cent better fuel efficiency lighter than the outgoing one, thanks to Maruti Suzuki's new 5th generation HEARTECT platform, that also underpins a lot of other Maruti cars like Swift, Dzire, Ignis and Baleno.

The petrol variants, including two manual and two auto transmission trims, are powered by the new K15 1.5 litre engine that produces 105hp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. However the diesel variants continue to have the same 1.3 litre engine as the earlier version that produces 90hp at 4,400rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. Both engines come with Maruti’s SHVS hybrid technology and are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with a 4-speed torque convertor automatic offered only with to the petrol variant. Maruti Suzuki claims that the petrol versions of the model with manual transmission comes with a fuel efficiency of 19.34 km/l, while the automatic trims will have a fuel efficiency of 18.69 km/l. The diesel options will offer a fuel efficiency of 25.47 km/l.

While the petrol variants of the are priced between Rs 744,000 and Rs 995,000, about Rs 71,000 higher than the outgoing version, the diesel variants receive a price hike of Rs 20,000 and come at a price range of Rs 884,000 and Rs 1.09 million.

The top-spec models come well equipped with features such as Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and navigation. Dual airbags and ABS are standard across all variants, while other features like rear parking sensors with camera, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, 15-inch alloys, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a height adjustable driver’s seat also comes as a standard. However, the misses out on LED headlamps with DRLs (Daytime Running Lamp).

Bookings for the have already commenced with deliveries scheduled to start by the end of this month. The MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) will be retailed from Maruti’s Arena dealerships and will take on Mahindra’s Marazzo, Honda BR-V and Renault’s Lodgy in the Indian market.