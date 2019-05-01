Maruti Suzuki sales plummet 17.2% in April, export rises 14.6%

The country's largest car maker India on Wednesday reported a slump of 17.2 per cent in sales for the month of April 2019. The total sales volume stood at 1,43,245 units in April 2019. The company had sold 1,72,986 units in April last year, India (MSI) said in a statement.

Maruti recorded a decline of 19 per cent in domestic sales (PV plus LCV) in April 2019, selling 133,704 units against 164,978 units in the same month last year. Total domestic passenger vehicle sales also dropped from 163,434 units to 131,385 or 19.6%. The car maker witnessed downslide in total sales too. April total sales were 143,245 vehicles as compared to 172,986 vehicles in 2019. In its BSE filing, Maruti said that its export sales rose 14.6 per cent from 8,008 vehicles in April 2018 to 9,177 vehicles this year.

The entry-level segment has witnessed a decline of 39.8 per cent in April. Maruti sold 22,766 units of the Alto 800 and previous generation WagonR against a base of 37,794 units.

The company's compact vehicle segment, which sells the new-generation WagonR, Alto K10, Swift, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire and the TourS recorded a decline of 13.9 per cent selling 72,146 units against a base of 83, 834 units, which were sold in the same period last year.

The sales of its mid-size sedan, the Ciaz took a heavy dip of 45.5 per cent selling 2,789 units against 5,116 units which were sold in the corresponding month last year.





