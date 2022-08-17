Maruti Suzuki to launch new Alto K10 on Thursday; check design, features

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2022 on Thursday. After almost a decade since the current model was introduced, the new Alto is receiving a big update.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10:

Design

Based on Heartect, an innovative new-generation platform introduced exclusively for new generation with the core focus on safety, the new design will be heavily inspired by Celerio. The front of the car will flaunt a massive grille. The sweptback headlamps and bumper are newly designed. At the side profile, buyers will have to remain content with steel wheels with caps. Also, fog lamps will not be seen on the hatchback.

The rear end will have a tail-lamp cluster and a restyled bumper. Reportedly, it will also grow in size with enhanced length and height as compared to the present model.

Alto K10 features

In terms of feature, the new car will be offered with a digital instrument cluster, all power windows, manual air conditioning, electrically adjustable ORVMs and remote key. However, the biggest inclusion will be of the 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As for safety features, it is expected to equip the new K10 with dual front airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and rear parking sensors.

The new Alto K10 will have a 1.0L K10C DualJet petrol engine which generates maximum power output of 66 bhp and highest torque performance of 89 Nm. It will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard while an 5-speed AMT gearbox will be in offing as an option.

Alto K10 variants

The Alto K10 will be available in four grades namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. The car will be available in six colour choices as well. The bookings have already commenced at a token amount of Rs 11,000 at the ARENA outlets.

The new-gen Alto K10 could be priced in a bracket of Rs 4-6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be retailed alongside the Alto 800.