Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India opens first vehicle scrapping unit in Noida

Toyotsu India (MSTI), a joint venture between and Tsusho Group, has opened its first Government approved ELV (end-of-life-vehicle) scrapping and recycling unit in Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The 10,993 sq m facility with a capacity to scrap and recycle over 24,000 ELVs annually was inaugurated by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday. It’s a step towards a circular economy with an aim to promote organised, transparent and environment-friendly dismantling of ELVS, the company said.

MSTI has invested over Rs 44 crore for the facility and boasts of modern and technologically-advanced machines to dismantle and scrap ELVs in a scientific manner. All the equipment being used at the facility is manufactured in India. The unit follows globally approved quality and environment standards. These include complete solid and liquid waste management ensuring zero discharge of liquid and gases from the ELVs. The JV in which Maruti controls 50 per cent and Tshusho Corp and its India subsidiary 25 per cent each was formed in 2019.

This is the third authorised scrapping unit. Currently, two facilities–-one each in Noida and Chennai--developed by a joint venture between state-owned MSTC and Mahindra, are authorised to do A large section is handled by informal small-scale outfits, raising questions about the ecological hazard.

In August this year, Tata Motors signed an agreement with the Government of Gujarat, through the Ports and Transport Department, to support setting up a Registered Facility (RVSF) in Ahmedabad, for end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles. The scrappage centre will have the capacity of recycling up to 36,000 vehicles a year.

Gadkari said that the MoRTH’s National Automobile Scrappage Policy is aimed at creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles from the Indian roads. To meet this objective, the country needs state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units.

MoRTH announced the scrappage policy in March this year to increase business and employment, and reduce pollution and road hazards created by old vehicles. Through this policy, the government is looking to incentivise scrapping vehicles older than 15 years and replacing them with new ones, while discouraging the use of old vehicles.

“I would like to congratulate and Tsusho Group for setting up this modern facility as per global standards. I would request Maruti and other stakeholders to build and create an ecosystem of similar scrapping and recycling units across the country. This would make the roads safer, air cleaner and the raw material cheaper for their cars,” he said.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Chairman, MSTI and Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that till now there was no scientific, clean and healthy way to dispose of a car at its end-of-life. “MSTI uses global process methodology to address this gap," he said adding, "This is just the beginning." It would set up more such units in India, he said.

The Toyota Tsusho group has engaged in the ELV recycling business since 1970 in Japan and has been running it in several major countries of the world, said Naoji Saito, CEO for Metal Division of Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Once a vehicle reaches MSTI, it would be thoroughly inspected and documents checked. It would then be sent for pre-treatment and de-pollution and parts and aggregates like batteries, airbags, oil etc, will be extracted to ensure zero discharge.

Thereafter it would proceed for dismantling as per international best practices and processing and segregation of scrap material will take place. The vehicle shell would be compressed into a bale to ensure easy storage and transportation. It would take 200 minutes for a car to be processed and scrapped. The value of the scrap will get credited into the vehicle owners’ account. The owner will also get a destruction certificate.