Mercedes to locally assembly EQS in India, aims for Q4CY22 launch

leader, will launch another EV model and assemble it locally. This will be one of the ten models the company plans to introduce in the current year as it seeks to fortify its position in the Indian market, a top company official said.

It will launch the EQC, the electric sedan in India in the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. It currently sells the EQC coupe here.

“It’s a product that will create a significant attraction in the market. We will get a very good response to the model,” said Martin Schwenk, managing director and CEO, Mercedes India. It (the local assembly) gives an indication that the company is expecting good volumes, he added. “There is a good case for the model to be locally assembled. It’s a sedan, a segment that we understand really well. We are not talking of some niche segment here,” he said.

Though Schwenk was non-committal on whether the local assembly will enable Mercedes to price the EQS more competitively than the EQC which is priced at Rs1.06 crore (ex-showroom), he said the local assembly will help in “mainstreaming of luxury EVs.”

India levies an import duty of 100 per cent on imported cars if the CIF (cost, insurance and freight) value exceeds $40,000 or has a petrol or diesel engine with a displacement of greater than 3,000cc and 2,500 cc, respectively. For cars that have a CIF value of less than $40,000, the duty is 60 per cent.

Most luxury carmakers have lined up EV models for India. They have been lobbying with the Indian government to reduce GST on imported EV models. Schwenk said, there has been no progress on the front yet.

Retaining its leadership position in the segment for the seventh straight year, Mercedes sold 11,242 units in 2021, up 42 per cent year-on-year. Most of the other luxury carmakers also saw the 2021 sales advance at a brisk pace year-on-year. While sales at BMW India soared 34 per cent to 8,876 units, Audi reported sales of 32,921 units, up 101 per cent year on year. The sales came on the back of low base of 2020.

Commenting on the overall impact of the third wave on the luxury car segment, Schwenk said the walk-ins in the showrooms have got impacted marginally. He expects things to bounce back sharply much the same way it did after the second wave.

The global shortage of semiconductors which have been impacting production globally is unlikely to ease for another six months or so. “We will have a year of shortages in supplies,” he said, adding that the immediate threat is from the business shutdown. As far as possible lockdowns should be avoided, he pointed out.

As a part of its “product offensive” for the Indian customers in 2022, Mercedes-Benz plans to launch the new S-Class Maybach and EQS along with many other offerings from the AMG portfolio in the current year. A strong demand pull for its models will help it achieve the double digit growth even in the current year, said Schwenk.

At the end of 2021, Mercedes had an order book of over 3000 models with waiting for some models being as high as six months. The GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS, A-Class, E-Class and S-Class are the models on the waiting list.