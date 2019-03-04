More car buyers opting for high-end models with safety feature, accessories

A month ago, when Mumbai-based Kunal Patil, 39, was looking to upgrade from his five-year-old Wagon R to an SUV (sports utility vehicle), he was very clear that no matter which brand he chose, he wanted to go for the top-end trim in the line-ups he had seen in showrooms.

A fortnight ago, he took the plunge, booking the XZ variant of Tata Motors’ new Harrier. “I did not want to compromise in any way, be it safety or creature comforts. I was anyways getting it financed so I didn’t mind stretching the budget,” said Patil, a media firm ...