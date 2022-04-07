New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 bookings open; launch next week

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki names Hisashi Takeuchi as new Managing Director and CEO
Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices this month amid rise in input costs
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch review: Style and substance rolled into one device
Maruti Suzuki says 8 models among top 10 passenger vehicles list of 2021
Maruti Suzuki Celerio emerges younger, nattier as an entry-level city car
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday announced opening of bookings for the upcoming new generation version of its multi purpose vehicle, Ertiga. The next-gen Ertiga, powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine with a smart hybrid technology, will be launched next week.
The company said it can be booked with a payment of Rs 11,000.
Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Shrivastava said the Ertiga has sold over 7.5 lakh units and has been a "game-changer in India's MPV market"
"The next-gen Ertiga will have thoughtful new-age features, an upgraded powertrain and advanced 6-speed automatic transmission," he said.
It will offer customers a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced and stylish companion for long journeys together with their loved ones, he added.
The new Ertiga will come with an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters, along with a host of new-age technology and convenience features such as Suzuki Connect and 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touch screen infotainment system, the company said.
The model will also be available in CNG option, it added.
MSI Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), CV Raman, said the next-gen Ertiga has been elegantly designed and equipped with an all-new K-series efficient powertrain and modern features to deliver an enjoyable driving experience with safety.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor