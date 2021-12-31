Mercedes' new mid-sized hatchback is a nod to growing AMG footprint

Say the word AMG and it conjures up images of a large sedan or muscular SUV with massive tyres, an aggressive grille and sporty flair cues that set it apart from everything else that also carries the badge of the star.

With the AMG 35, however, it’s a break from that tradition, and what Mercedes-Benzes India has launched recently is a mid-sized hatchback that looks every bit a regular luxury car but even with its sporty engine and tuning can be driven daily. This is in at least one part of Merc’s “Five Finger Death Punch” strategy that includes SUVs, large ...