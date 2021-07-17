Ola's electric scooter receives 100,000 bookings within first 24 hours

-
SoftBank-backed mobility firm Ola said that its electric scooter received a record-breaking 100,000 bookings within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.
Ola Electric opened the bookings for its electric scooter on the evening of July 15. The Ola Scooter can be booked for Rs 499 via olaelectric.com. The company said it is seeing unprecedented demand from customers who continue to throng the website to book the scooter in record numbers.
“I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO, Ola. “This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. I thank all the consumers who have booked the Ola Scooter and have joined the EV revolution. This is only the beginning!”
The Ola Scooter, a product from Ola Electric, will be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible. Ola will reveal the features and price in the coming days.
The Ola Scooter will be manufactured in India at the company’s state-of-the-art Futurefactory, being set up in Tamil Nadu. The first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operationalised soon. The full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.
