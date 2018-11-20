Ola to soon showcase its own concept three-wheeler electric vehicle

Bhavish Aggarwal-led home-grown cab aggregator is set to showcase its concept three-wheeler electric vehicle, based on feedback from its multi-modal electric-vehicle project on the platform in Nagpur. The company has already started talks with a bevy of potential vendors who could supply the components, the most important of which is the lithium battery from across the world to roll out a commercial model. The battery, according to experts, accounts for over 50 per cent of the vehicle cost.

According to sources, could be open to manufacturing the electric vehicle on its own as an option or get into an arrangement where it has complete control of the process of manufacturing the vehicle. A final decision on the commercialisation aspect for the vehicle, however, has still to be taken. Ola’s multi-modal project, in which electric cars, autos, buses and ran in tandem in Nagpur, with a mileage of over 5 million kilometres, offered the company valuable data insights on the challenges of building a ground-up for Indian markets. When contact, a spokesperson for Ola declined to comment on the proposed showcasing of the electric vehicle.





The EV space has become more attractive lately, with changes to the country’s enabling policy for such vehicles. Now, permits required for commercial use of such vehicles has been scrapped. This will go a long way in reducing the total cost of acquiring a vehicle. Earlier, the limited number permits that were issued were sometimes sold in the black market. Also, with the government now planning to permit individuals to run their own electric-vehicle charging stations, there will soon be an ecosystem for the proliferation of such EV infrastructure.

Ola, however, is not the only player in the game. Bajaj Auto, the largest player in the three-wheeler auto rickshaw space, with a wide control of the market for decades, is also working on models for electric rickshaws. It has also demonstrated some of them — and it already has the investments and distribution in place to push such products in the marketplace.





According to experts, commercialisation of a three-wheeler vehicle from the concept to the commercial stage could take as much as 36 months, and that would require substantial fresh investments. Some analysts say it is to be seen whether a new player whose core business is not manufacturing will divert its attention to an area that requires a different expertise.





But Ola has already put together a mobility team under Anand Shah, who has worked in various automobile companies, with the mandate to design and build The advantage that Ola has over traditional rivals is that the company’s driver partners could become a large captive market for the product, and create enough volumes to support the charging infrastructure.