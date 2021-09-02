Pick up in economic activities boosts freight rates, CV sales in August

across the key trunk routes rose by an average 4.5-5 per cent in August from July. The increase, the third one in three straight months since the lock-down got lifted, was led by a higher factory, higher exports and increased cargo offering from all sectors. Indian Foundation of Transport Research & Training (IFTRT) said on Thursday.

“If one looks at the absolute rates on each of the routes, this is the highest for the month of August since 2019,” said S.P Singh, Senior fellow, IFTRT. As a result, trucking and transport business of full truck load and retail parcel booking business has been fairly remunerative and fleet owners have been able to pass on all operating costs and still recover remunerative / retail freights in the open market transport business.

For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, the revenue of the operators is outpacing their income and prompting them not only to replace older trucks but also expand the fleet. A stable diesel price, low interest rate for finance have helped transporter's operating costs, said Singh.

India’s industrial production grew 13.6 per cent in June from the year-ago period due to the low-base effect. "The steep decline in the number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases and increased economic activity have driven the sequential improvement in industrial activity in June 2021. This improvement has continued in July 2021 as reflected in the manufacturing PMI which was back in the expansion territory after having contracted in June,” CARE Ratings said in a note.

Taking cue from the improved macros, commercial vehicle makers bumped up dispatches in August resulting in a sharp year on year growth. Auto firms in India count dispatches as sales.

Albeit on a low base, cumulative sales at the top four commercial vehicle makers including Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Eicher Motors, rose by 23 per cent y-o-y to 50,886 units from 41202 units a year earlier. The dispatches also showed an improvement from July for most companies, with the exception of Mahindra that saw steep decline –sequentially as well as y-o-y of 50 per cent and 42 percent respectively.

According to IFTRT's Singh, fleet owners have reverted to fleet replacement and even expanding their ILCVs (intermediate light commercial vehicle sales) running on CNG fuel as diesel prices have shot up since January 2021.

But not everyone agrees with IFTRT's views. Bal Malkit Singh of Bal Roadways says while the increase in is encouraging, there is scope of further correction as it is still not in proportion to the increase in the overall operating costs. “The prices of diesel and tyres have risen sharply. Even toll charges are higher. The idling time for my trucks is still high. So what's the change?,” asks Singh. “An analyst at a research firm concurs. The freights have gone up but the sector is still not out of the woods.”