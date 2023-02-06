RIL, Ashok Leyland unveil first hydrogen combustion-driven heavy-duty truck

Mukesh Ambani-led (RIL) and on Monday unveiled India’s first Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) powered heavy duty truck. The vehicle was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru at the India Energy Week.

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, along with RIL, has been developing this unique technology over the past year and has been under test since August 2022. The H2-ICE heavy-duty truck range (19-35 Tonne) is powered by hydrogen, a renewable and clean energy source. The vehicle's overall architecture is similar to a conventional diesel-based combustion engine, and helps quicker migration to cleaner energy sources at a relatively lower cost delta.

Asserting that has one of the best R&D teams in the country, N Saravanan, President and Chief Technology Officer of the firm said that his company had collaborated with RIL to demonstrate its technological leadership and commitment to the Clean Mobility Mission.

Our aim is to make India’s alternate fuel segment self-reliant and be one of the flag bearers of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign,” Saravanan added.

Ashok Leyland had recently demonstrated its futuristic vehicle range, powered by electric and options at Auto Expo 2023.