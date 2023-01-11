Rolls-Royce heralds 'momentous year' as sales exceed 6,000 for first time

-
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has exceeded annual sales of more than 6,000 cars for the first time in its 118-year history, the company announced.
It said it achieved “particularly strong year-on-year growth” during 2022 in the West Asia, Asia-Pacific, the USA and Europe.
A ‘single-digit’ drop in sales was recorded in China — which includes Hong Kong — due to ‘ongoing headwinds’ but this was “successfully counterbalanced by increased sales in other markets”, according to the car maker.
Some 6,021 cars were delivered to customers last year, a rise of 8 per cent compared with 2021.
The value of bespoke commissions also reached record levels in 2022, with clients “willing to pay around half a million euros (£440,000) for their unique Rolls-Royce motor car”, according to the BMW-owned company.
Demand for all models “remains exceptionally strong” with advance orders “secured far into 2023”, it added.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos described 2022 as a ‘momentous year’ for the company. He said:
“Not only did we reveal Rolls-Royce Spectre, our marque’s first ever fully-electric series model to the world, it was also the first year we ever delivered more than 6,000 cars in a single 12-month period, with strong demand across our entire product portfolio.” “But as a true house of luxury, sales are not our sole measure of success: we are not and never will be a volume manufacturer”. “Bespoke is Rolls-Royce, and commissions were also at record levels last year, with our clients’ requests becoming ever more imaginative and technically demanding — a challenge we enthusiastically embrace.”
“In 2023, we mark the 20th anniversary of the home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, during which time we’ve transformed our business through a long-term strategy based on continuous and sustainable growth.”
More than 150 new jobs were created at the company’s headquarters in 2022, bringing the site’s total workforce to 2,500.
