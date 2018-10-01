Suzuki Intruder-FI at Rs 100,000; special edition launch for festive season

The festive season is about to start in India and automakers are gearing up with new launches in order to provide lucrative offers to buyers. has hit the right chords in the entry-level cruiser segment with the launch of its 150cc Intruder motorcycles. Now they have introduced a special edition of the lowrider to attract buyers ahead of the festive season. Available in both carburettor and fuel-injection formats, the special edition bikes have been named Suzuki Intruder SP and Suzuki Intruder FI SP, based on the engine and braking specifications. Priced at Rs 100,000 and Rs 107,000, the comes in two colour variants, the Matte Black colour, and the Candy Sanoma Red accent.

However, the powertrain of the Suzuki Intruder SP and SP FI remain unchanged and continue to be powered by a 154.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine, sourced from Gixxer. The engine has been tuned to produce 14 bhp at 8000 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6000 rpm, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Like the standard model, the SP variants will also come equipped with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) and Fuel Injection which is expected to produce a refined riding experience.

Suzuki Intruder-FI Special Edition

The Intruder comes equipped with projector headlamps along with LED position lights, all-digital instrument cluster, LED taillamp, twin exhaust, twin seat setup, and alloy wheels. The is equipped with disc brakes at both ends and a single channel ABS setup in the front. The suspension department is handled by telescopic front forks and a Swing Arm mono-shock at the rear.