Tata Motors domestic sales up 21% in Nov on better volumes across the board

Overall at in the domestic market jumped by 21 per cent to 58073 units in November over the same period last year, the company said in a statement. The Tata Group flagship saw the volumes advance year-on-year across commercial vehicles, cars, SUVs and electric vehicles.

Led by a 27 per cent increase in the intermediate and light commercial vehicle sales, the company’s CV in the domestic market rose 8 per cent to 28,295 units. of medium and heavy duty trucks, an indicator of economic activity, also went up 10 per cent to 6,266 units over the same period. Though on a low base, CV exports also rose 124 per cent to 3950 units over the same month last year.

Continuing the upward sales trajectory, the company's passenger vehicles sales jumped 32 per cent to 28,027 units. This is even as most of the other manufacturers have seen production getting hampered due to the ongoing shortage of the semiconductors. Company’s EV sales too saw a more than three-fold increase with 1751 units against 413 units in the same month last year.

At 1:46 pm, shares were up 2.39% to Rs469.75. The Sensex was up 0.93 per cent to 57,593.68 points.