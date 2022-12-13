Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from January

Indian automaker Ltd said on Tuesday it would increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2% from January to partly offset a steep rise in input costs.

The price increase will vary across models and variants, but will be applicable across all commercial vehicles, said in an exchange filing.

"The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike," the company added.

Shares of Tata Motors, up 1.2% at 419.3 rupees, were largely steady after the announcement.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

