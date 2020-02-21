The Audi Q8 is a sporty sedan and a distinguished SUV rolled into one

Few manufacturers have the guts to keep pushing out cars that are larger than the earlier versions in today’s quickly changing auto market that increasingly seems to prefer compact and mid-size crossovers, SUVs and sedans. The Audi is one such rare manufacturer.

The German carmaker recently launched the Q8 — the big brother (or sister) of the Q7, taking the technology and the dimensions of four-wheel-drive cars to the next level. Though the Q8 is broader than the Q7 by only a few millimetres, at 15 feet long and 6 feet wide, it is a very large SUV for Indian roads — ...