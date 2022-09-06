Top cars to be launched in India this Sept, just ahead of festive season

-
Car makers in India are gearing up to extend their sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment by introducing some significant launches in September, ahead of the festive season. From Hyundai Motors to Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, all major players will be ramping up their SUV offerings, giving consumers a variety of options.
Here is a list of the SUVs that are expected to be launched this month-
Citroen C5 Aircross facelift
Citroen is all set to ramp up its premium flagship SUV C5 Aircross in the Indian market. C5 is responsible for making a base for the French car maker in the Indian market. The SUV will receive updates to its exteriors and interiors, part of which will be the addition of new features. The carmaker announced its plan to launch a new product on September 7. Regarded as a premium, comfort-oriented model, the SUV in its new format is expected to renew its rivalry with Hyundai's Tucson and Skoda Kodiaq. Citroen C5 Aircross facelift model is expected to be priced higher than the current model, which ranges between Rs 32.24 lakh and Rs 33.78 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XUV400 EV
To ramp up its EV game in India, Mahindra & Mahindra has decided to launch smaller and relatively affordable electric SUVs to set the base for premium models, which will incorporate fresh EV concepts that draw upon the new Born Electric (BE). The XUV400 EV is all set to be launched on September 8. However, when the prices will roll out is not yet known. In the teaser, the carmaker has released images, showing an X-patterned bronze and black design for the closed-off grille, along with the twin peaks logo.
Hyundai Venue N Line
Hyundai Motors' Venue N Line was launched on Tuesday. The carmaker already announced that the launch was to take place Metaverse. Venue N Line comes in direct rivalrt with Kia Motor's Sonet X-Line, which was announced in India last week. Hyundai Motors is accepting bookings for the upcoming car at an initial amount of Rs 21,000 at its authorised dealerships in India. Hyundai Venue N Line has a distinctive appeal and will be launched as a sporty iteration of the standard model.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
One of the most anticipated products in the Indian market owing to its hybrid technology, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a collaboration between Suzuki and Toyota. Even though there is no official announcement for Hyryder's launch, it is expected to go on sale later in September, according to osources. Likely to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, it will be placed against the already established rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Altos.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
The new Maruti Suzuki 2022 Grand Vitara will come out as a technical twin to the Toyota Hyryder SUV. There is no official confirmation of the launch, and it is expected to go on sale following the Toyota Urban Cruise Hyryder.
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580
Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the 580 variant of the EQS AMG, which was launched in India last month. The electric offering will be locally assembled at the brand's factory in Chakan, Pune. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will have a 107.8kWh battery pack, which will be paired with two electric motors that produce a combined power output of 523 bhp and 856 Nm of torque.
