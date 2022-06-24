Toyota and Suzuki take hybrid route to co-develop a mid-sized SUV

-
The five-year-old alliance between Japanese auto majors Suzuki and Toyota is all set to launch its first model for which the latter has provided hybrid technology. The mid-size hybrid SUV is for India and select global markets and will be produced at Toyota’s Bengaluru plant. The production will start in August.
As part of the alliance, Toyota currently sells Maruti’s Baleno as Glanza and Vitara Brezza as Urban Cruiser.
For Maruti, the model is critical in its struggle for regaining the lost ground in the SUV segment from rivals Hyundai, Kia, and Tata Motors. The SUV segment is the fastest-growing portfolio in India’s auto market.
Dragged down by SUVs, Maruti's share in the passenger vehicle market dropped to an 8-year low of 43 per cent at the end of FY22, from 50 per cent-plus a couple of years ago. Amid a high-cost structure and a few successful models, it's equally important for Toyota, which has been a fringe player in India with less than 5 per cent market share.
“It is a mid-size SUV. The powertrain will have a mild hybrid developed by Suzuki and a strong hybrid which is being developed by Toyota,” confirmed Shashank Srivastava, executive director sales at Maruti Suzuki. He added that by bringing together their strengths, the two companies “will be able to offer a wide variety of electrification technologies and accelerate the electrification journey of mobility in India”.
The model has been developed by Suzuki.
Though the SUV has been designed primarily to be sold in India, it will be exported to markets like Africa. Toyota’s version of this new SUV will be called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which the company is launching on July 1. Sources said that Maruti will soon launch its product, which is likely to be called Vitara.
For Maruti Suzuki, this SUV will directly compete against the models of South Korean sister brands -- Hyundai’s Creta and Kia’s Seltos. Hyundai was the market leader in the SUV segment in 2020 and 2021 with almost 23 per cent share of the market.
"This and various other new models that one shall see in the coming months from the collaboration will give buyers a range of competitively priced hybrid models to choose from and this could be a potential game-changer," said Puneet Gupta, director, S&P Global Mobility and Automotive Sales Forecasting. With intensifying competition and the policymaker's green technology push, it's likely to give the Japanese duo an edge over rivals, he stated.
Toyota and Suzuki first came together in 2017 to develop affordable hybrid, ICE (internal combustion engine models), and electric vehicles for the Indian market.
Subsequently, Toyota agreed to supply its hybrid technology to Suzuki. The two companies later agreed to sell each other’s products in India and overseas markets. In 2020, they deepened their ties by buying small stakes in each other.
