TVS Motor launches electric scooter with three variants under iQube brand

on Wednesday announced the launch of the new TVS iQube Electric scooter.

The scooter will come in three variants, 10 colours and a higher range of 140 km on a single charge. The variants, TVS iQube and TVS iQube S, will be available at a price point of Rs 98,564 and Rs 1,08,690 respectively.

TThe models will offer a host of intelligent connected features such as 7” TFT touchscreen and clean UI, infinity theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube skill set, intuitive music player control, fast charging with a plug-and-play carry along charger, vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple Bluetooth and Cloud Connectivity options among others. The company claims of having robust testing, ably complemented by well-established network support, a relationship manager, and a holistic digital ecosystem among its specialities.

Company has made significant strides towards developing new electric mobility products and related technologies. Since its launch, the company has already sold over 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube. The TVS iQube is a smart, connected and practical EV that caters to the daily commuting needs of customers. The company has committed Rs. 1,000 crore towards EV business, a good portion of which has already been invested. To lead the way to electrification, the company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months.

“The launch of the new TVS iQube is a testament to our commitment of offering world-class EV technology with never-before intelligent and personalised connected experience. has been investing in electric technologies for more than ten years now, and TVS iQube has provided thousands of our customers with an unparalleled electric riding experience,” said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company. He added that TVS Motor will continue to scale new benchmarks in connected mobility and EV with innovations and advanced technology offerings.

“The exciting all new TVS iQube series provides more choice to a large group of customers. The new TVS iQube series packs a higher range plus multiple charging options and comes with class-leading display and UI options,” said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President - Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company. “It is loaded with the new age connected features, applications and connected on-device experience. We have developed the new TVS iQube through our extensive research and development and validation process, to further strengthen TVS Motor’s quality promise. We also firmly believe that with our far-reaching network and ecosystem we will deliver superior customer satisfaction and assurance.”