TVS Motor two-wheeler sales up 21% in Feb on strong scooter demand

TVS Motor reported a 21 per cent growth in two-wheeler sales to 284,581 units in February 2021 as against 235,891 units in February 2020.
Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 15 per cent to 195,145 units in February 2021 from 169,684 units in February 2020.
Motorcycles grew by 16 per cent recording 137,259 units in February 2021 as against 118,514 units in February 2020.
Scooter sales of the Company grew by 56 per cent registering 95,525 units in February 2021 as against 60,633 units in February 2020.
Company's total exports grew by 23 per cent to 101,789 units in the month of February 2021 from 82,877 units in February 2020.
Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 35 per cent to 89,436 units in February 2021 from 66,207 units in February 2020.
Demand in export market continues to be robust, but scarcity in container availability is affecting overall export volumes, said the company.
Three-wheeler sales of the Company registered sales of 13,166 units in February 2021 as against 17,370 units in February 2020.
