TVS premium motorcycle brand Apache reaches 4 million global sales

Company today announced that its premium motorcycle brand Apache has reached 4 million global sales milestone.



Launched in 2005, the TVS Apache series is one of the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands in the country, with a strong presence across global markets.



K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, Company, said of the total sales, one million was achieved in the last two years alone.



He said, over the years, young and aspirational riders have shown keen interest in performance-oriented, premium motorcycles. As a result, the TVS Apache brand has garnered immense popularity amongst motorcycle enthusiasts globally.



The platform of Apache motorcycles showcases the company’s technological prowess, using years of experience and racing pedigree.



"With a range of motorcycles from 160cc to 310cc, our focus on premiumisation has resulted in us offering many segment-first features and best-in-class technologies to our customers including the RT-Fi engine tech, GTT (Glide Through Technology), Ride Modes, SmartXonnect, and Slipper Clutch,” he said.



To commemorate the 4 million global sales milestone celebrations, Company, in collaboration with its TVS Apache customers has created the “Longest Chequered Flag” spanning a length of 957 feet and has set the record in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for creating the longest chequered flag at its TVS Mysore Factory.



TVS Apache Series, the premium motorcycle brand, spans across two categories – Naked and Super Sports. The RTR (Racing Throttle Response) series, encompassing the range of TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V are the existing offerings in the Naked motorcycles category.



On the Super Sport front, the brand introduced the TVS Apache RR 310 (Race Replica) as their first entrant into the super-premium category in 2017, which affirms superior performance and riding dynamics, combined with a robust, expressive design. The TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle boasts of superior race technology features including throttle-by-wire technology, four ride modes, a state-of-art TVS SmartXonnect enabled 5’’ Vertical TFT and more.