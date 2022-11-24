Ultraviolette unveils India-made F77 electric motorcycle for Rs 3.8 lakh

Bike firm Ultraviolette on Thursday unveiled F77, India’s first high-performance electric motorcycle, for an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.8 lakh.

F77 is designed and made in India and will be available in three forms: Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser. It is powered by an integrated 10.3 kWh (kilowatt-hours) lithium-ion battery architecture for the top variant. The company said the bike has the most advanced battery pack in the industry. It offers an Indian driving condition range of 307 km, the highest for any electric two-wheeler in the country.

“We can proudly claim that it is the most powerful electric two-wheeler in India with industry-first tech architecture and features,” said Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ultraviolette. “Very soon it will be available globally.”

F77, which was developed by an all-Indian team at the company’s research centre in Bengaluru, is the first Indian built and certified for global markets.

“F77 is the most technologically advanced in India that is backed by over 5 years of R&D,” said Niraj Rajmohan, co-founder and chief technology officer, Ultraviolette.

Although built as an urban, high-performance sports motorcycle, Ultraviolette has put the F77 through rough terrains and weather conditions across the country. This helped in proving its capability and safety features, Rajmohan said.

Ultraviolette said it aims to establish itself as an international electric mobility brand from India. The firm said it plans to launch the F77 in select markets abroad in the next couple of years. The India rollout will begin in January 2023 from Bengaluru. It will be followed by a pan-India rollout and a company-owned servicing ecosystem through 2023.

The bike has three distinct ride modes: Glide, Combat, and Ballistic. The F77 uses data from an array of sensors to offer a "hyper-connected rider experience", said the company. It has features such as preventive maintenance, ride analytics, service, anti-theft and real-time data interpretation through the display and an app. Customers will have access to one of the most comprehensive warranty offerings in the EV space, with the highest being 8 years/1,00,000 km.

Ultraviolette recently raised investments from Qualcomm Ventures and Lingotto for expanding its business in India and abroad. Lingotto (formerly Exor Capital) is a fully owned subsidiary of Exor N.V., which has controlling stakes in sports carmaker Ferrari (Race.MI), Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) and other companies.