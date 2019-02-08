80 trains to catch: Monisha Rajesh's global adventure is funny, insightful

Having travelled 25,000 miles around India in 80 trains (and written a book about it in 2012), Monisha Rajesh, a 30-something British journalist, had sworn never to take on anything so ambitious again.

But, back to her humdrum life in London, she realises that the romance of long-distance railway travel has her hooked. So, three years later, she embarks on a seven-month, 45,000-mile journey through Europe, Russia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China, North Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Canada and the United States, accompanied by her fiancé Jeremy, later to become her ...