A beer for a beer

I am a serious beer drinker. Making a run for the nearest liquor shop after a longish working Friday is a sacred ritual. I don’t store a lot of it because I don’t want to consume a lot of it.

The ruthless Delhi summer sun often makes me reach for a chilled wheat or lager over a canned beverage and, sometimes, even water. But before you misconstrue my beer-loving eccentricities for habitual dipsomania, let me apprise you of the salient characteristics of a Serious Beer Drinker, or SBD, if I may. First, it’s not about the alcohol. An SBD would rather not drink at all ...