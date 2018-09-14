'A God in Exile' review: Raghu Rai captures the many moods of Dalai Lama

Raghu Rai is one of India’s most accomplished photographers, commended by no less a person than the legendary French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson. His collection of photographs of His Holiness the Dalai Lama since their first encounter in 1975 is a priceless pictorial record of the life and times of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

The photographs are in black-and-white and somehow appear much more arresting than colour images would have been. They capture the many moods of an extraordinary human being, sometimes revelling in child-like laughter, sometimes deep in meditative ...