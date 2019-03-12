A hostage to Indian justice

M Chandrakumar was a 20-year-old worker at a teashop in Guntur in 1983 when he was arrested along with three other people on trumped-up charges of theft. In 2006, he wrote Lock-up, the searing account of his arrest and treatment by the police, which was made into a hit Tamil movie. The book under review is a sequel to Lock-up, and is focused on his experience in prison.

In quick chapters, Mr Chandrakumar narrates details of prison life, from the abysmal conditions of the jail cell to the omnipresent threat of violence. The tone is personal yet devoid of sentimentality. Along ...