A national security primer

Even after having researched on Indian foreign policy for nearly five years, I’m unsure of how the different pieces of India’s national security apparatus fit together at the top. So I picked up How India Manages Its National Security with the hope that it might clarify some niggling questions. It delivered on most counts.

The author, a former deputy national security advisor, addresses a general reader through this book. His aim is to raise awareness about India’s national security issues and the institutional design that manages them. The emphasis is on the ...