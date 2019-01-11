A new book challenges the link between ancient Indian society and the Vedas

Where do we actually come from and who were our ancestors? This has always been a loaded question. The answers are sometimes creation myths and sometimes narratives driven by bigotry and racism.

But as science has advanced, it has started throwing up more definitive answers and some of those may be unpalatable. This book takes a dispassionate look at the implications of a series of recent genetic studies that prove, beyond reasonable doubt, that the Aryans were latecomers to the subcontinent. It will rouse the ire of Hindu supremacists who base claims of India’s cultural ...