A new documentary series on Manchester City is a striking show of power

"Money cannot buy you class” was Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s terse assessment of rival English football club Manchester City and their ambitious new documentary series project, All or Nothing.

Only, Mourinho, who was snarkily dismissive of a female journalist following his team’s meek defeat to Brighton last weekend, is perhaps the last person on earth you would want to take lessons on “class” from. “You must be fantastic in your job to have the ability to speak about chemistry between players,” he said, in response to ...