A piece of the artist

Twenty-twenty might well be the year of the artist book, as much because artists can experiment with the medium from the safety of their homes as for the growing interest in the genre.

Simply put, an artist book is something an artist assembles — pages, art, text and any other materials, which can be retained as a unique, one-off original work, or published as a small edition for the benefit of collectors. Unlike a sketch book (which is merely used by artists for practice), an artist book has a definitive purpose — it is the final end-product: a work of art in ...