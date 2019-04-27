A search for meaning

At a recent reading in London, Hyderabad-based poet and journalist, Saima Afreen described how she found herself lost in the rain in Helsinki in 2017. She was in Finland in autumn that year after being selected for the renowned Villa Sarkia Writers’ Residency.

Unable to find a taxi, she was losing all hope when a stranger, Velma, saved Afreen and even gave her an umbrella. This curious encounter has inspired the poem, “A Polka Dot Umbrella”, dedicated to Afreen’s saviour, and included in the current volume under review: “You / Black Rose / Inverted / In war ...