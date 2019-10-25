A set of essays imagines a South Asia without jingoistic policy discourses

What expectations do you bring to a book that calls itself Against the Nation, and is co-authored by three sociologists at a university department in Delhi? If you think it might be a manifesto put together by “anti-national” troublemakers plotting to topple an authoritarian government, please hold your horses.

This volume of essays is far from seditious but encourages readers to be “truly angry with issues, genuinely in love with things, passionately affected by matters, and yet writing about them as cogently as possible”. It articulates what a serious intellectual ...