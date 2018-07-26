Aadhaar's Orwellian threat

Privacy 3.0 Unlocking Our Data-Driven Future Rahul Matthan Harper Collins 224 pages Rs 599 In his new book, technology lawyer Rahul Matthan charts the growth of privacy jurisprudence in India, linking it to the spurt in Aadhaar usage under the current dispensation at the Centre.

The tone is academic, with a generous sprinkling of anecdotes that enliven the discussion of what has become a serious global issue in our time. Mr Matthan begins his treatise with an analysis of the history of privacy, not in the legal sense of the term but the very idea ...