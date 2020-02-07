Abstinence from the news

This is not, strictly, a book that should be reviewed by a journalist. Yet Stop Reading the News: A Manifesto for a Happier, Calmer Life can by no means be described as irrelevant for any practitioner in the information industry, even if its premise is flawed.

Rolf Dobelli is part of that growing breed of business professionals: A self-help guru. The reason Stop Reading the News gave me pause for thought is that it was endorsed —sort of —by Alan Rusbridger, former editor of The Guardian, a journalist I admire. In the opening chapter, Mr Dobelli describes how he arrived to ...