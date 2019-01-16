AIDS memoir

A Stranger Truth: Lessons in Love, Leadership and Courage from India's Sex Workers Ashok Alexander Juggernaut, 287 pages; Rs 699 In early 2000s, HIV/AIDS researchers across the world were predicting that India would soon be in the grips of the worst epidemic of the disease in the world. The fact that it didn’t happen is one of the biggest success stories in the field of public health.

Avahan, the focused AIDS prevention initiative funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was at the forefront of this mammoth public health battle. Decades later, the memoir A Stranger Truth ...