All our yesterdays

Crucible Thirteen Months That Forged Our World Jonathan Fenby Simon & Schuster Rs 699, 596 pages As the world atomises under resurgent nationalism, trade wars threaten to reverse the steady integration of global economies, and climate change and terrorism present unique new challenges, history offers an instructive reminder of what is at stake.

The twin disruptions of 2016 — Donald Trump’s election and the Brexit vote — provoked a deluge of books mourning the passing of liberal values and the post-Cold War consensus, all of them weighted with ...