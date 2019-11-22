Art in the time of recession

No one is using the R word but everyone’s hinting at a recession, while the Hon’ble Finance Minister is talking of a recovery. What everyone is in agreement with is a lacklustre market measured in automobile sales (finally going up, again), online discount bonanzas, and festive-season feel-good buys.

There is a glumness in the market, a weak sentiment, almost an emotional infirmity that seems to have restrained people from going out to splurge on things they don’t need — such as second homes, bespoke couture, and high street brands. So — art? In a market ...