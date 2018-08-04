Artisanal ghee is surprising new health-food trend across North America

O. M.

Ghee”, “Ghee Whiz”, tease the headlines. “You’re probably like, ‘What is it? Is the “H” silent’?” goes the promotional video on the website of a major US dairy company, before explaining the product to consumers. “Ghee tastes like butter, but better,” is #5 on a list of “10 Reasons Why You Should Use Ghee”, according to a Canadian ghee brand. “Ghee is for everyone,” declares a Los Angeles-based artisanal ghee-maker. A few years ago, the phrase “artisanal ghee-maker” would ...