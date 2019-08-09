Book review: 'Blaming immigrants' busts most myths about refugees

The vast majority of immigrants do not enter host countries in boats risking their lives or sneak in hidden inside a truck or by jumping walls or fences,” writes Neeraj Kaushal, a professor of social policy at Columbia University School of Social Work.

Her book, Blaming Immigrants: Nationalism and the Economics of Global Movement, goes beyond the optics of immigration in the popular media discourse and looks at empirical data to understand why people migrate and what drives the resistance against them. According to Kaushal, immigration is one of the slowest moving dimensions of ...