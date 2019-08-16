Book review: No clash of cultures in India during the Persianate age

India In The Persianate Age 1000-1765 Author: Richard M Eaton Publisher: Allen Lane Pages: 336 Price: Rs 999 It is a brave historian indeed who can write an account of what is conventionally called the medieval period of Indian history without a passing reference to Irfan Habib’s The Agrarian System of Mughal India — which transformed the understanding of the period.

Richard Eaton does this — and does so with great panache — because he has a thesis to argue and a rather important one at that. Simply put, the argument is that this period saw a ...